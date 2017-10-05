Golden launch for ‘Yes I Can’ disabled sports project for Leighton-Linslade!

A groundbreaking disabled sports project for Leighton-Linslade launched on Saturday with the help of Paralympic gold medallist and world archery champion, Jess Stretton MBE.

The ‘Yes I Can’ project was welcomed to the town at Grovebury Road Scout Hut, as the Rotary Club of Leighton-Linslade and their five partners began their mission to introduce disabled sports to the town.

Jess Stretton MBE with her Rio de Janeiro 2016 Paralympics gold medal. Credit: Jane Russell.

The club are working with charity partners Leighton Buzzard Mencap and Friends United Network, who are delighted that the football club, MK Dons, and Silver Arrow Archery will be starting weekly lessons for disabled youngsters (age 25 and under) while Otters Disability Swimming will be increasing the capacity of swimming provision.

Richard Johnson OBE, Rotary Club president, said: “Jess Stretton MBE our guest of honour was there all afternoon and proved a real inspiration to adults and young people alike, having selfies, pictures, and just generally chatting with everyone.

“She also showed folks her Olympic and World Championship medals - fantastic!

“Town Mayor, Cllr Syed Rahman and Rotary District Governor Cheryl Law, were also there lending support.”

Silver Arrow Archery. Credit: Jane Russell.

MK Dons SET football sessions start on Tuesday, October 3, at 5.45pm at Gilbert Inglefield Academy, followed by Otters Disability Swimming at Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre on Saturday from 10am - 12pm. Archery starts at Silver Arrow Archery, Edlesborough, on October 11 at 6pm.

To register for lessons, contact: lbmencap.org, familiesunitednetwork.org.uk or the Rotary Club on Facebook.

It's a save from the Town Mayor, Syed Rahman! The Mayor is pictured here in goal with Richard Johnson OBE. Credit: Jane Russell

Richard Johnson OBE and Town Mayor Syed Rahman in goal! Credit: Jane Russell.