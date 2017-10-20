Golfers chip in with impressive donation to MS charity

Leighton Buzzard golfers have chipped in with a donation of £3,300 for a local organisation which provides support for people in the area suffering from multiple sclerosis.

More than 70 players took part in a charity event organised by Leighton Buzzard Golf Club past captains Adrian Stephenson and Steve Leng on behalf of the Olde Foresters Golf Society, a group which in the past ten years has raised more than £17,000 for local worthy causes.

There are around 100,000 people in the UK who have been diagnosed with MS and the Chiltern Multiple Sclerosis Centre provides invaluable support for scores facing mobility and other medical challenges as a result of the neurological condition which impacts on the human nerve system.

“We have first hand experience of the impact MS has on people and we are only too pleased to be able to help fund the Chiltern Centre which supports sufferers and their families,” said Adrian.

The golfing event which raised the donation along with an auction of gifts was won by chartered accountant Brian Carter, whose 41 point haul beat retired airline captain Tony Simpson on countback. Mark Knight was third with 40 points while wife Kate won the Ladies prize with 34 points, one more than runner-up Rosie Hartnell.

There were nearest the pin prizes for Keith Cox, Kate Knight, Shane Bentley and Jeremy.

Monies raised at the Foresters charity day and other functions at the golf club will be formally be presented to the Chiltern MS unit before the end of the year.