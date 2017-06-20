Gran takes on England’s longest zipwire for Leighton young amputee victim

A grandmother will be taking on the longest zipwire in England which passes over The Eden Project to raise money for young amputee Kye Vincent.

Rose Gibbs, 61, of Wing, is doing the challenge to raise money to help Kye’s family buy the special equipment he needs and to raise awareness about what he is going through.

No Caption ABCDE PNL-170424-103009001

Nine-year-old Kye, of Leighton Buzzard, had both legs and one hand amputated when he became ill with meningococcal septicaemia.

The grandmother-of-three said: “I feel inspired to help Kye. His lovely family are getting on with life with amazing spirit following major surgery last year after having meningitis. We know the family and I just want to do my bit to help.

“Kye is a courageous and inspiring little boy who will need support and special equipment. His family are trying to raise money for a sensory room which they feel would benefit Kye. I want to raise money to help them with this and any special equipment he will need.”

Rose will be heading to The Eden Project in Cornwall on Saturday, August 19, where she will take on the zipwire which measures 660 metres.

She said: “I haven’t decided on an actual date yet because I want to see what the weather is like when I am there, I want to make the most out of the experience. I will be going over the Eden Project, I have seen the zipline and what I will be doing, at the moment I feel okay about it.”

Rose, who works at Nature’s Harvest, has already received a lot of support.

She is hoping to raise £1,000 for the family. To donate see https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/grannyzip, or there are sponsorship forms in the shop in North Street.