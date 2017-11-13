Granny’s zip wire challenge raises hundreds for Kye Vincent

A grandmother who completed a zip wire over the Eden Project in August has presented the cheque for the money she raised to Kye Vincent.

Rose Gibbs, 61, of Wing, took on the longest zip wire in England to raise money to help Kye’s family buy the special equipment he needs at home.

Ten-year-old Kye, of Leighton Buzzard, had both legs and one hand amputated when he became ill with meningococcal septicaemia.

Rose said: “The zip wire over the Eden Project was wonderful, absolutely fabulous, the closes thing to actually fluting, a really brilliant experience.

“Customers, family, friends and members of the public were so generous, I raised £1140.25, everyone has been so generous with donations.

“I am so pleased to raise such an amazing amount for such an inspiring young man, Kye.

“He came in to Nature’s Harvest to accept the cheque. He has come on leaps and bounds since his surgery last year following meningitis.

“He is nearly ten and as he grows his support and needs will continue.

“Kye is a such an inspiration to all of us, he has such courage, the family will use the money for the equipment he needs at home.

“I have known the family for a while and they are amazing and I am really happy to help and support them.”