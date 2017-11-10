Great Train Robbery tipple brewed in Leighton Buzzard

The idea has been brewing for a while, but now, following strong public demand, a beer was been produced to commemorate the Great Train Robbery.

The infamous crime saw £2.6 million taken from a Royal Mail train in the early hours of August 8, 1963, at Bridego Railway Bridge, Ledburn.

Train Robber beer

And Jon d’Este-Hoare, of Leighton Buzzard Brewing Company, based on the Harmill Industrial Estate, Grovebury Road, has now concocted an ale called Train Robber.

He said: “This is not about glorifying a terrible event, rather just an acknowledgement that it happened locally.

“This new beer is a proper Indian Pale Ale (IPA), that is pale in colour, heavily hopped and a high ABV; the alcohol and hops helped the beer keep on its journey to India back in the day.

“Once I have new beer I then need to think of a name and to be honest after having beers called ‘Narrow Gauge’ and ‘Borrowers’ which obviously have a local theme I have been inundated by customers telling me I need a beer with a Great Train Robbery theme; it is after all probably the thing the town is most famous for.”