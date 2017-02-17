Greater recycling available after £1.45m Leighton Tip revamp

Leighton Buzzard’s refurbished Tidy Tip now allows residents to recycle a wider range of materials.

The tip reopened at the end of January after six-month revamp, and here’s exactly can you reycle now?

Glass bottles and jars, cardboard, green garden waste, wood, newspaper and paper, aluminium cans, textiles & shoes, scrap metal, white electrical goods, household furniture (beds, mattresses, wardrobes, chest of drawers, etc), car and household batteries, light bulbs, used engine and cooking oil, gas cylinders, paint, fridges and freezers (waste permit needed), tyres (waste permit needed), mixed recycling, DIY waste, books and CDs, carpets.

A spokesman for Central Beds Council said: “We are also looking into the possibility of collecting other materials where there is demand for them. Similarly, some items on the above list may be dependant on uptake, so for example ‘hard plastics’ may be given its own container but if it wasn’t used very frequently by the public then it may be swapped to something else the following month.”

Following the £1.45m changes, which included dealing with subsidence issues, the tip now features larger containers which can take a greater volume of recycling.

> Shenley Hill Road is currently closed until the end of the weekend (February 19) which could affect access to the tidy tip.

However, the tidy tip can be accessed from the Vandyke Road / Mile Tree Road end.