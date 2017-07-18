Green Flags are grounds for a Leighton Buzzard celebration!

Pages Park, Parson’s Close Recreation Ground and Vandyke Road Cemetery in Leighton Buzzard have been recognised by the Green Flag Award Scheme as some of the very best in the world.

The park and cemetery are among a record-breaking 1,797 UK parks and green spaces that have today receive a prestigious Green Flag Award – the mark of a quality park or green space.

This international award, now into its third decade, is a sign to the public that the spaces boast the highest possible environmental standards, are beautifully maintained and have excellent visitor facilities.

Ian Haynes, head of grounds and environmental services at Leighton-Linslade Town Council, said: “We are absolutely delighted to retain all three of our Green Flag Awards from Keep Britain Tidy.

“We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors, and these awards celebrate the dedication that goes into maintaining Pages Park, Parson’s Close Recreation Ground and Vandyke Road Cemetery to such a high standard.

“This award recognises and highlights that people in the parish are benefitting from green spaces of the very highest quality.”

International Green Flag Award scheme manager Paul Todd said: “We are delighted to be celebrating another record-breaking year for the Green Flag Award scheme.

“Each flag is a celebration of the thousands of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award. The success of the scheme, especially in these challenging times, demonstrates just how much parks matter to people.”

> Linslade Wood and Tiddenfoot Waterside Park retained their Community Awards.