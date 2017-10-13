Griselda’s Highlands mystery story launched at Leighton Buzzard cafe

A successful Leighton Buzzard children’s author introduced guests to her new Highlands mystery story at her book launch in Sorelli Cafe, High Street.

Griselda Gifford, who has written over 30 children’s books, signed copies of her new story on September 26, as she told excited readers about ‘Blood on the Heather’. Main characters, Cat and Kirsty, face dangers when they attempt to help Angus, a boy fleeing from war, and the past and present intertwine in Griselda’s new book for children aged 10 plus.

Griselda said: “We had a lot of fun - it was like a coffee morning . Friends dropped in, and I sold some books! Most people liked the book’s bright jacket. I would like to thank two friends from the Quakers , Margaret Nash - author - and members of the Sorelli writing group (who meet at the cafe once a month) for coming to the signing.”