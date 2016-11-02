Hairspray a hit for Stagecoach

Stagecoach students had audiences roaring for more with their show-stopping selection of songs from Hairspray.

They took to the stage at the Wycombe Swan, along with thespian peers from across the UK.

Their rendition of all-time favourites Good Morning Baltimore and You Can’t Stop the Beat proved an ideal showcase for their talent.

Stagecoach Performing Arts Leighton Buzzard principal Tracey Chatterley said: “It was really amazing to watch pupils from all over the country coming together for this fantastic show.

“To perform in front of such a large audience was a huge cofidence boost and an experience I’m sure the students will never forget.

“I know that all the parents, families and friends in the audience were just as proud as I was.”

> SPALB is part of a network of more than 600 part-time performing arts schools world-wide.

For more information visit www.stagecoach.co.uk/leightonbuzzard or call 01525 790795.