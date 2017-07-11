Bedfordshire Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding a missing 50-year-old man from Leighton Buzzard.

Paul Jarman was reported missing today after he was last seen leaving his home in Leighton Buzzard at 6am on Thursday, July 6.

Have you seen missing Paul from Leighton Buzzard?

He is described as white, medium build, approximately 5’ 10” tall, and when he was last seen he had a white bicycle, was wearing sunglasses and had a large black bag.

Anyone with information about Paul’s whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting reference number: MPC/2123/17.