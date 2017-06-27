Have you seen missing Pit Bull Terrier?

The owner of a Pit Bull Terrier is appealing for the public’s help in finding his dog, Kaiser has not been since Sunday.

Charlie Simango is asking people to keep a look out for Kaiser after he escaped from the family home on Slapton Road, Little Billington.

He said: “Kaiser is four, I have had him since he was a puppy, I just want to find him and bring him home.

“He was last seen on Sunday, he is a friendly dog and can be approached.

“He has escaped from the house before but never for this long, it was for about an hour last time.”

If anyone has seen Kaiser or knows where he is, call Charlie on 07870430095.”