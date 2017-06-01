Breast Cancer Care sparkles on Leighton’s Lake Street

The first ever Breast Cancer Care shop celebrated its opening in style, as intrigued Leighton customers explored the bright pink store.

The glitzy Lake Street shop was officially declared open by the new Town Mayor, Councillor Rahman, who cut the ribbon on Friday, May 26, four days after it opened its doors to the public on the Monday.

Breast Cancer Care provide emotional and practical support for people living with breast cancer, as well as helping survivors, and the charity hope residents of LBO land will enjoy its first store.

Town Mayor, Cllr Rahman, said: “It’s wonderful to welcome the Breast Cancer Care charity shop to Leighton Buzzard!

“The store looks great. It’s bright and has a boutique style - it’s not your typical charity shop and worth a visit when you’re in town.

“I hope our community shows their support with donations and purchases.”

Heather Willows, 58, a volunteer for Breast Cancer Care’s support services, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 and made a special visit to the shop on Friday.

She said: “When you have a breast cancer diagnosis, you don’t want to your burden your family with all of your concerns.

“Breast Cancer Care’s Someone Like Me service matches you to someone who’s been there and really understands what you’re going through; it’s such a welcome lifeline , absolutely invaluable.

“Your support will enable Breast Cancer Care to provide vital services for free and will help people like me to feel less alone - more in control of their treatment, lifestyle and care.”

The shop opens from 9am–5pm, Mondays - Saturdays.

To donate or volunteer: www.breastcancercare.org.uk/shops