Linslade boy Kye shares his meningitis story on Jeremy Kyle show

A little boy from Linslade who lost both hands and a leg following a severe meningitis infection, made his talk show debut last week.

Kye Vincent, nine, spent months in St Mary’s Hospital after undergoing the operations on April 14 last year.

Last week, Kye, his mum Cheryl Vincent and stepdad Luke Baxter appeared on the Jeremy Kyle show to share their story.

Mum Cheryl was visibly moved as she recounted the harrowing onset of symptoms shortly before Kye was rushed to hospital.

When asked by host Jeremy Kyle about her son’s bravery, Cheryl said “He’s incredible ... I underestimated him.”

After his parents shared their experience with the audience, Kye himself joined them on stage.

“Is it true you support Arsenal?” the host asked the youngster, who was shy in front of the cameras.

There was then a roar of approval as Kyle announced the show had organised a special VIP tour of the Emirates stadium for Kye and his family.

“You’re amazing,” he added.

https://www.facebook.com/MeningitisNow/videos/10156407757449554/