Luton & Dunstable Hospital graded just ONE out of five for food hygiene

Food hygiene standards at Luton & Dunstable Hospital were slammed in an inspection by Environmental Health which graded it ONE out of five.

The shock ranking places the hospital among just three in the country to have the poor score.

According to the report, there were poor systems in place to check whether food served was safe to eat, or evidence that staff knew about food safety.

The hospital was graded ‘generally satisfactory’ for food handling and the cleanliness of facilities.

An L&D spokesman said: “It is important to stress that there were no immediate concerns regarding the safety of the food being served. However, it outlined a requirement for management procedures to be improved.

“An action plan to ensure a fully compliant service has already been put in place with the service provider, Engie.

“Engie and the Trust would like to reassure patients, the public, visitors and employees that food safety is of paramount importance and that all food prepared at the hospital is safe and of good quality.”