Marathon mum Suzie helps Down’s Heart Group

An athletic Heath and Reach mum has completed her marathon mission to raise funds for Down’s Heart Group (DHG), a charity who provided a lifeline for her family friend.

Keen runner, Suzie Trew Foster, 40, of Heath Green, completed her sixth London Marathon on April 23, finishing in four hours and 31 minutes.

Suzie did it!

DHG supported fellow mum, Anne-Marie Turner, 36, who lives near Heath Road, Leighton Buzzard, when her daughter Ella, now five, who has Down’s Syndrome, was born with a heart condition.

Suzie said: “It was tough going. I think the legs are a bit tired, but I’m beginning to get used to marathons!

“I’ve raised over £700 for Down’s Heart Group and there’s still time to donate. Unfortunately, Ella was poorly on the day, but she has my vest to keep!”

Anne-Marie said: “We’re so blessed to have such a lovely friend - Suzie is incredible! We used the marathon app to track her.”

Ella was delighted to see her photo on Suzie's vest! Pierre Cochon, tshirt printers in Leighton Buzzard, created Suzie's tshirt for free.

Suzie has also completed the London Moonwalk and ‘London 2 Brighton’ walk for breast cancer and plans to do ones in Edinburgh and Iceland.

To donate to DHG: http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/SuzieTrewFoster

You can also find out about her other charity events here: https://multichallenges2017.everydayhero.com/uk/suzie-trew-foster