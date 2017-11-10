REVEALED: The best and worst GP surgeries in the Leighton Buzzard area as rated by you

We can today reveal a list of the best and worst GP surgeries in Leighton Buzzard and surrounding areas based on ratings provided by patients on how likely they are to recommend their practice.

The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey. The survey is sent out twice a year to around 1.36 million adults who are registered with a GP in England.

Here is the list of the best and worst surgeries in Leighton Buzzard area, based on the percentage of people who said they would recommend their GP surgery to others. The average across the Beds Clinical Commissioning Group is 77%, which is also the national average.

1. Little Rothschild Surgery, Marsworth Road, Pitstone, 91.5%

=2. Pitstone Surgery, Yardley Avenue, Pitstone 90.4%

=2. Edlesborough Surgery,Cow Lane, Edlesborough 90.4%

4. Dr Logan & Partners, Eleanor Close, Woburn, 89.7%

5. Stewkley Road Surgery, Stewkley Road, Wing 88.6%

6. Dr Jl Henderson & Partners, Bassett Road, Leighton Buzzard 77.6%

7. Ashcroft Surgery, Stewkley Road, Wing, 75.4%

8. Salisbury House Surgery,Lake Street, Leighton Buzzard 71.7%

9. Leighton Road Surgery, Leighton Road, Leighton Buzzard 61.3%

With bottom-of-the-list Leighton Road Surgery, statistics show that 18% of respondents usually get to see or speak to their preferred GP (Local CCG average 53%; national average 56%).

56% of respondents describe their experience of making an appointment as good (Local CCG average 73%; national average 73%).

On the plus side, 97% of respondents say the last nurse they saw or spoke to was good at giving them enough time (Local CCG average 94%; national average: 92%).

98% of respondents had confidence and trust in the last GP they saw or spoke to (Local CCG average 95%; national average 95%).

Also 81% of respondents say the last GP they saw or spoke to was good at involving them in decisions about their care (Local CCG average 79%; national average 82%).

