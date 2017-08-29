Heartbroken family say they don’t know how they’ll cope without Leighton Buzzard man killed in road accident

The family of a “cheeky” Leighton Buzzard man killed when he was hit by a car in Stanbridge earlier this month say they don’t know how they will live without him.

James McCann, 21, died on Leighton Road, near Leighton Buzzard Rugby Club, at around 9.10pm on Monday 14 August.

A family statement released today (Tuesday) said: “We have lost a lovely son, brother, and nephew, and we don’t know how we are going to live without him.

“He was a lovely, cheeky boy - good looking and lovely in every way - and would do anything for you. If he could help you out in any way he would.

“He was a big mammy’s boy and he loved his home cooked food. We don’t know how we are going to cope without him.

“We will never live life in the same way.”

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to get in touch.

Sgt Pete Talbot, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “I am looking to trace anyone who was driving or walking along Leighton Road on the evening of Monday 14 August at around the time of the incident who may have witnessed the collision, or seen anyone walking along that stretch of road before the collision occurred.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 427 of 14 August.