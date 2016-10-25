Help is on the way to free pigeons trapped beneath solar panel

Concerns have been raised for pigeons trapped beneath a solar panel at Bossard House in West Street, Leighton Buzzard.

A lady contacted the LBO after she noticed the pigeons were trapped at the offices used by Central Bedfordshire Council.

News

She said: “They’ve just been left there and if it goes on for much longer they will starve.”

Central Bedfordshire Council are aware of the situation and have been told there are no concerns for the birds’ safety.

A spokesperson for the council said: “As soon as we were made aware of the situation we called out a contractor to work out a solution.

“They’ve hired some access equipment and are due to be installing a bird escape system as soon as possible today to allow the trapped birds to get out.”