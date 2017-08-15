High fiving Mencap kayak success!

A determined team of Leighton Buzzard Mencap volunteers have completed a tough kayak challenge to raise money for a special club holiday.

Emma Cook, Donna Brown, and Miranda O’Shea tackled a 138-mile journey along the Grand Union Canal in order to raise £10,000 to take their Hi 5’s club children and their families on a seaside holiday and fund sensory equipment.

The charity, Leighton Buzzard Mencap, provides support to people with learning disabilities, and the club members, families, and Mencap staff are very proud of the ‘Team High 5’ seven-day kayak from London to Birmingham.

Emma, who completed the challenge with her pals last week, said: “We’re very tired – very broken – but we’ve had an amazing time and raised about £5,500.

“It wasn’t very nice weather when we reached Leighton Buzzard (on August 4), but people still came to meet us!

“The last two days were also very hard going. We got absolutely soaking wet!”

Emma and Donna completed a tandem kayak with Miranda walking alongside, and ‘Team High 5’ would like to thank ‘Mrs H’ for cooking their meals, Emma’s husband, Graham, for driving their van, and Lee Halling for laundry.

Emma added: “Thank you to everyone who has donated, and to the people who came to meet us along the way.

“Thank you to all our sponsors and to ‘Paddling Paul’ from Leighton Buzzard Canoe Club, who made sure our technique was efficient.”

‘Team High 5’ are holding their final fundraising challenge on September 22 at 7.30pm in Leighton Buzzard Conservative Club.

There will be a jazz night, raffle and live music to help the trio reach £10,000.

To donate: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/teamhigh5

Hi 5’s club for 8-16 year olds: hi5s@lbmencap.org