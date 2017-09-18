Highland mystery launch for ‘Blood on the Heather’ by Leighton Buzzard children’s author

A popular Leighton Buzzard children’s author is holding a book launch for her new mystery story set in the cold Scottish Highlands.

Griselda Gifford, who has written over 30 children’s books, will be introducing readers to ‘Blood on the Heather’ at a signing in Sorrellis Cafe, High Street, from 10am-11am on Tuesday, September 26.

New book Blood on the Heather for children aged 10 plus.

Griselda has penned a gripping mystery, which sees main characters Kirsty and Cat both face new lives in the Highlands, finding themselves in a world in which the past and present intertwine and where the realities of a serious illness come to the fore.

Griselda said: “Unknown at first to each other, Cat and Kirsty face dangers when they attempt to help Angus, a boy fleeing from war.

“I had the idea for the book from reading that a secret room had been found in Drum Castle, Aberdeen, where it is thought that a Jacobite fugitive hid from English soldiers after the battle of Culloden.”

Griselda has been living in Leighton Buzzard for nearly 24 years, has taught Creative Writing locally, and visited many schools.

She also belongs to the Leighton Buzzard Art Club and is an attending Quaker.

Griselda’s previous works have been praised by The Independent newspaper, Times Educational Supplement, and Sir Michael Holroyd, and readers may recognise titles including ‘The Silent Pool’ and ‘River of Secrets’.

>www.griseldagifford.co.uk