History comes alive in Leighton Buzzard

Thousands of people stepped back in time to the medieval age on Saturday at the town council’s Living History Day.

Leighton-Linslade Town Council organised and run the event in the High Street, for people to experience what life would have been like in a typical medieval settlement.

Living History Day, Leighton Buzzard 2017. Photo: Jane Russell

Music jesters, cooking and skirmishes entertained the young and old alike in the free day-long event.

Adults had the chance to discover about health and disease from the barber surgeon and the medieval moneyer and the medieval forge showed off their skills and gave children the opportunity to strike their own coin and spin their own yarn.

Ben Bodsworth, Leighton-Linslade Town Council event organiser, felt the event was a huge success stating that the High Street was “buzzing”.

The medieval encampment, the charter market, the pop-up market (which takes place the first Saturday of the month) and the Love Your Local Business Event all added to the vibrant atmosphere on the day.

