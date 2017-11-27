Ho ho ho! Christmas Santa float is coming to Leighton Buzzard

The magic of the North Pole is coming to Leighton Buzzard, as Santa’s sleigh has dusted off its snow, and is set to take to the streets this winter.

On Friday the float will be outside Dillamore’s Furnishers to celebrate ‘Lighting the High Street’, where at 6.15pm the sleigh will light up with Santa making an appearance.

His little helpers will also be giving out sweets to good girls and boys.

Father Christmas’s next adventures will then be on Sunday, December 3, when he will be visiting the Clarence Road area between 5pm and 7.30pm (weekend times) and on Monday, December 4, when he will be visiting the Cotefield Drive area between 6pm and 8pm (weekday times).

He will have his post box on his sleigh so your little ones can give him their Christmas wish lists for his elves.

When Christmas Eve arrives the merry man will joining the town at 7.30pm (carols start at 7pm), while he is also planning to visit shoppers on Saturday 16 at Morrisons, Lake Street, and Saturday 23 at Tesco, Vimy Road (daytimes).

For the full list of Santa float visits, please read the list below:

December 1 - Lighting the High Street

December 3 - Clarence Road area

December 4 - Cotefield Drive area

December 7 - Knaves Hill area

December 8 - Harrow Road area

December 9 - Planets area

December 10 - Brooklands area

December 11 - Meadow Way and Theedway area

December 13 - Willowbank Walk area

December 15 - Billington Park area

December 16 - Morrisons, Lake Street (daytime)

December 17 - Sandhills area

December 18 - Camberton Road area

December 20 - Plantation Road area

December 21 - Heath and Reach

December 22 and 23 - Bideford Green

December 23 - Tesco, Vimy Road (daytime)

December 24 - Carols in the High Street