Hollywood arrives in Leighton!

A little bit of Hollywood will be coming to All Saints Church, Leighton Buzzard on February 25 (Oscars weekend).

For one night only, musicians from across the local area will be coming together to perform music from many much-loved movies, all in aid of Citizens Advice Leighton-Linslade.

One of the organisers behind the ‘Music from the Movies’ concert is Katharine Reedy, a trustee of Citizens Advice Leighton-Linslade, violinist and member of the Open University Orchestra.

For the last few months Katharine, who lives in Linslade, has been assembling an all-star cast of local musicians to form the Leighton-Linslade Gala Orchestra.

Katherine said: “For one night only, this specially created orchestra will bring the sounds of Hollywood right here to Leighton Buzzard!

“Everyone has been incredibly generous giving up their time to rehearse and perform on the night.

“If you love the sounds of Hollywood, do come along and support us.

“It’s going to be a fun evening, all in a great cause, and we’re very pleased to have the well-known Heath Band performing in the first half of the concert.

“Citizens Advice makes such a difference to so many people in Leighton-Linslade and the local villages, with advice on issues such as housing, debt and benefits.

“As a charity, we rely on fundraising events such on these to enable us to continue to supply our vital service to people in this town.”

‘Music from the Movies’ is being held at 7.30pm (doors open at 7pm) on Saturday, February 25 at All Saints Church, Leighton Buzzard and will feature the Leighton-Linslade Gala Orchestra and the Heath Band.

Tickets are £12 for adults (including a drink on arrival), under 16s free, and are on sale from:

> Room No.9, 5A High St, Leighton Buzzard, LU7 1DN.

> Selections Pet & Garden Stores, 34-36 High Street, Leighton Buzzard, LU7 1EA.

> The Spire Coffee Shop at All Saints Church, Church Square, Leighton Buzzard, LU7 1AE.

> Citizens Advice Leighton-Linslade, Bossard House, West Street, Leighton Buzzard, LU7 1DA.

They can also be purchased online via the website www.leightonlinsladecab.org.uk