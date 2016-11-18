Home for troubled teens planned for Heath and Reach

A care home for troubled teenagers has been proposed for Heath and Reach.

Charity Benjamin UK has applied to Central Bedfordshire Council for a certificate of lawfulness application for a home at Sandhouse Cottages, off Sandhouse Lane.

The application states: “We want to use the property to create a family home for four children who are looked after by the local authority. They are 12-18 years old and live as a normal family supported by two parents who work 16-32 hour shifts to ensure continuity.”

The children looked after by Benjamin UK have been placed into care, and according to the company many have mental health problems such as post-traumatic stress disorder and attachment issues.

Benjamin UK submitted a similar application for a care home at Redwood Glade in Leighton Buzzard last month, but withdraw the proposal on November 9 – just weeks after submitting it.

Plans by the company to place a care home at the same site in 2014 prompted an angry backlash from local campaigners.

A decision is expected to be reached on the application by December 22. Benjamin UK was contacted by the LBO but did not respond.