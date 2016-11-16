Honouring war heroes’ graves in Wing

A weather eye is being kept on the six war graves in Wing church cemetery, thanks to former soldier Tony Ryan and his family.

He said: “I read an article about the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s Remember Them campaign for the Battle of the Somme centenary.

“I looked them up on the web and found out about those in local church yards and the Vandyke Road cemetery.

“I decided to concentrate on the ones in Wing, because we live there. The grass is cut often enough and they don’t need much looking after.

“But one was quite overgrown with weeds so I tidied it up, then decided to put plants on all six.”

He added: “Because I work, my time is limited to Sundays and my daughters Kaila, 10, and eight-year-old Anya help out.

“My two eldest children, who are in the army cadet force, put crosses on the two graves in Stanbridge and the one at Tilsworth, as well as those in Wing, for Remembrance Sunday.”

