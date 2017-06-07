Hosts needed for Leighton’s European visitors

Leighton-Linslade’s Town Twinning Forum is looking for welcoming families who would like to play host to visitors from France and Germany this summer.

Approximately 24 people from Coulommiers in France and Titisee-Neustadt in Germany will be coming to town – a visit which will coincide with the Linslade Canal Festival. The visitors will arrive on Friday, July 28 and depart on Monday, July 31.

A spokesman for the Twinning Forum said: “Although some wish to stay in hotels, there are many who would prefer to stay with host families and unfortunately the amount of people who have spare bedrooms within the Twinning Forum is limited.”

Those interested in hosting can come to a meeting of the forum on Wednesday, June 7 at 7.30pm at the White House. Alternatively they can contact either chairman Anne Guess on 01525 853342 or anneguess74@gmail.com, or vice chairman Tony Morrison 01525 371609, tony@jamas.co.uk .

Those who host would be invited to join in all the activities planned for the weekend if they wish, including the Civic Reception being held on the Friday night at 6pm at the White House.