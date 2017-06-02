Housebuilder helps youth group and village school

A Leighton Buzzard youth group and a small village school are the latest to get a funding boost from a leading housebuilder.

High 5 and John Hellins Primary School have both been awarded £1,000 as part of the Persimmon Homes Midlands Community Champions scheme.

The national match-funding programme seeks to support groups and charities working to improve the quality of life or environment for local people.

Duncan Shaw, director in charge for Persimmon Homes Midlands, said: “We are delighted to be helping two great causes this month who work hard to make a positive change to the lives of young people in the community.

“Small, local-based groups like these are the reason we started the Community Champions scheme, so it’s great to support the fundraising efforts of these organisations.”

High 5 is a youth group for children aged between eight and 18 with special needs and their siblings. The group provides social opportunities and fun activities for its members as well as offering advice and support services for parents and carers.

The group is kayaking and walking the length of the Grand Union Canal, from London to Birmingham, to help raise money. The £1,000 donation from Persimmon Homes will help towards sending the children and their families on a holiday at the seaside.

To sponsor them go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/teamhigh5

John Hellins Primary School is a small village school in Potterspury which welcomes 140 pupils from the age of four to 11.

The school has already held successful fundraising activities including an Easter raffle and dress up days. The match funding donation from Persimmon Homes will help fund the school’s ‘Welly Week’ - an event which will allow pupils to experience the outdoors.

Community groups, charities and good causes across the county have benefitted from donations from Persimmon Homes. Organisations can apply for funding by completing an online form at www.persimmonhomes.com/charity

The scheme invites local groups and charities to bid for cash from a £750,000 national fund, with two donations of up to £1,000 being made locally each month.