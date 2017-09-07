Illegal immigrant arrested in Linslade

An illegal immigrant from Ghana was detained after immigration officers carried out enforcement action in Linslade last week.
A spokesman said: “Acting on intelligence, Immigration Enforcement officers carried out a visit to a residential address on Wing Road, Linslade, on Friday, 1 September.
“A 42-year-old Ghanaian man was arrested for immigration offences.
“He is detained pending removal from the UK.”
Did you see the incident unfold? Email news@lbobserver.co.uk.
Almost Done!
Registering with Leighton Buzzard Observer means you're ok with our terms and conditions.