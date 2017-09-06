Improvements at Leighton Buzzard care home

A new report claims that a Leighton Buzzard care home has made rapid improvements after it was previously rated ‘Inadequate’ by the Care Quality Commission.

Swiss Cottage on Plantation Road was disappointed after the results of the damningCQC report, which was published in May.

But now, a report by Healthwatch Central Bedfordshire claims the home has made significant improvements after a planned visit on July 19.

The report stated: “The evidence is that the home was operating to a good standard of care with regard to cleanliness, dignity and respect.”

The inspectors found areas of the home to be clean and well-presented. Interviews were also carried out with residents and family members.

It went on: “Residents spoken to were generally happy with the meals, the current menu appeared to be balanced and nutritious.

“There was clear evidence of social activities at the home, with photographs of previous events displayed on the activities board.”

The report also notes that a new manager was appoi nted in May who is currently applying to become the registered manager of the premises.

Swiss Cottage was blasted in its earlier inspection by the Care Quality Commission, when it was placed in special measures.

That inspection found stained and wrinkled carpets, and unpleasant odours within communal living areas.

It also stated that bathrooms and shower rooms were dirty and untidy, with resident’s bedroom doors sometimes left open.

But the Healthwatch inspection judged these issues had largely been addressed. Their report stated: “Representatives found the environment to be clean, warm, light and airy. The atmosphere was ‘neutral’ in that there were no apparent smells, good or bad.

“All the residents seen at the time of the visit appeared to be well dressed and cared for, and representatives observed all members of staff addressing residents by their preferred names.”