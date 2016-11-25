Internationally acclaimed singer will light up Leighton for Christmas

Christmas is coming! From Friday 2nd to Sunday 4th December, Leighton Buzzard town centre comes alive with a Christmas Festival full of entertainment, music, fireworks, shopping and festive fun.

Organised by Leighton-Linslade Town Council in partnership with local independent business group, LB First, the popular community event brings a diverse programme of entertainment, attractions and festivity to suit all ages.

The weekend offers the perfect opportunity to shop for traditional or the more unusual Christmas gifts. With local high street and independent shops, a Christmas market and a larger than normal Saturday market, there will be no excuse for not buying those much-needed Christmas presents.

Starting at 4pm on Friday, a programme of live entertainment, Christmas Market, food court and funfair will provide a festive atmosphere and don’t forget to join local dignitaries and special guest, Graeme Danby at 7pm for the official switch on of the town’s Christmas lights followed by a spectacular firework display.

Graeme is an opera singer with an international reputation, currently starring in Tosca with the English National Opera at London’s Coliseum. He will be singing with Leighton Buzzard’s Children’s Theatre group prior to the official light switch on.

Friday’s events will finish at 9pm this year, so why not stay a little longer, enjoy the music, the market and the food!

Saturday’s high street market promises to offer all your usual traders plus a few additional stalls, also the food court and fun fair will be open all day.

Sunday is the perfect day for the family. Activities and entertainment will be available from 11am to 3pm bringing a special atmosphere to the town centre. As well as the Christmas market and food court there will be a variety of attractions including ice-carving demonstrations, a family of reindeer, larger than life penguin performers, art & craft workshops, Christmassy Crazy Golf and funfair. You’re bound to be amused and entertained!

Courtesy of event sponsors there will also be the opportunity to take part in two competitions; “Guess the weight of the Cake” and “Name the Reindeer.” Everyone is in with the chance to win a Christmas cake donated by Linzi Marie Cakes or a meal at Shan Shui Cottage.

Council spokesman Gill Miller said: “Also taking place over the weekend is the Christmas Tree Festival, a Santa’s Grotto and a Santa Dash, what more would you want! So why not come along and make a day of it – shop, eat, have fun and support your local town.

“The town council and LB First would also like to thank Zebra Properties for sponsoring the event programme and to Wilkinson’s Property for their support in promoting the event.”

Members of the public travelling into town over this weekend should be aware that there will be no vehicle parking, bus stops or taxi rank in the High Street during the three-day event. Signage will be erected indicating where the temporary bus stops and taxis have moved to.

For timings and further details, contact Leighton-Linslade Town Council on 01525 631920, email: info@leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk or see their Facebook or Twitter accounts or website www.leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk