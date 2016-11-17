Invite to jump aboard

Cheddington Amateur Dramatics) will take to the stage at Cheddington Village Hall to perform ‘Bunkered’ this Friday and Saturday (November 18-19 ).

Somewhere near the coast in Britain is a Naval Intelligence Cold War Bunker, manned by four naval personnel nearing retirement.

Only, as far as the Royal Navy is concerned, the bunker was decommissioned in 1991, and all the staff are made redundant... except somehow they all slipped through the net and continued to receive monthly pay cheques from the Ministry of Defence computer system.

Peter, a Chief Petty Officer with a strong sense of responsibility, and the nearest to retirement age, decides to bring a friend in to bring all the equipment up to full working order.

Imagine the alarm at Naval Headquarters when they start getting signals from what they thought was a defunct facility! Time to call in the Marines! With, of course, hilarious consequences...

Come on men and women time to man the ship!

Lynn Brittney’s play is written in association with Write Productions Ltd.

Performances will begin at 8pm and the bar will be open from 7.30pm. Tickets are priced at £7 and £5.50 for concessions. Hurry and grab your tickets they’re selling fast. Call: 01296 662398.