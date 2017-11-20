It’s ‘GOOD’ all round for Cedars Upper School Ofsted report

Cedars Upper School is celebrating Ofsted success, the Linslade school maintaining its ‘Good’ status since the last inspection in 2013.

A team of Her Majesty’s and Ofsted inspectors visited the Mentmore Road school in early October, and delighted headteacher, Steven Palmer, was pleased to hear that the school had been ranked as ‘Good’ once again.

The inspectors stated that that teachers’ “strong” subject knowledge and “positive” relationships with pupils helped students to make good progress, while leaders took “effective action” to improve areas of weakness.

The report said: “Pupils behave well in lessons and around the school. They work hard and treat others with respect and courtesy. Sixth Form provision is good.

“Pupils achieve particularly well in mathematics - most achieve at least as well as their peers nationally.”

The school received a rating of ‘Good’ in the five key areas: ‘Effectiveness of leadership and management’;‘Quality of teaching, learning and assessment’; ‘Personal development, behaviour and welfare’; ‘Outcomes for pupils’ and ‘16 to 19 study programmes’.

Headteacher, Steven Palmer, said: “We clearly recognise our school in this positive report and the judgments match our own internal judgments.

“We are really pleased that this has been recognised by the report and will continue to make further improvements.”

Looking forward, Ofsted stated that the school should continue to diminish the difference between the progress of disadvantaged pupils and that of other pupils nationally, continue to develop strategies to support pupils who have special educational needs and/or disabilities, and ensure that the quality of teaching, learning and assessment, particularly in science, is consistently good.

Cedars was also the second highest ranked school in Central Bedfordshire for pupil progress, which is how all schools are now measured, in the recent league tables.

Mr Palmer added: “What is really pleasing is that this doesn’t take into account that 33 students have seen their English GCSE result go up on appeal and when this is factored into the results we might be even higher than second!”