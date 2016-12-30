It’s mission complete for departing vicar

A vicar who came to Leighton Buzzard to start a new church five years ago is moving on to his next adventure after successfully setting up the Church of the Good Shepherd.

Rev Paul Niemiec, 61, opened the church at Greenleas School, Sandhills, in October 2013, and has enjoyed an eventful five years in the town.

He is moving to Snettisham in Norfolk where he will be taking on the role of a part-time vicar, three days a week.

He said: “We are moving near the seaside, it has been a busy five years, we have been doing lots of different things in the community and the schools.

“I was also the vicar of two churches, the Church of the Good Shepherd and St Michaels & All Angels Church in Billington.

“It has been an eventful five years to say the least.”

During his time in Leighton Buzzard he experienced a freak fire which destroyed a lifetime’s memories at his home – caused by the sun’s rays shining on a paperweight.

He also did a lot of work with the young people of the town, organising youth forums to seek their views.

Rev Paul Niemiec hopes someone else will come in and take the church he started to the next level.

He said: “Starting a new church has been the best memory, work wise. That is what I came here to do, so I am glad I did that.

“We have about 100 people that come to the church.

“I will really miss the people from both churches, we have met a lot of really great people, and I will miss all the schools that we have worked with.”

His final service at the Church of the Good Shepherd will be on Sunday, January 8.