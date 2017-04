Landlords Nikki Brodin and Stev Stipanovic said they were ‘ecstatic’ after the Black Lion in the town centre was voted Best Pub in South Bedfordshire for the third year running by local members of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

The couple took over the hostelry in 2014.

Nikki said: “It’s all down to hard work and innovation - we held the first gin festival in Leighton and there’ll be 100 traditional ciders at our festival in July.”