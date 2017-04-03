It’s time to get pretty muddy!

Dunstable women are being encouraged to step into Spring by signing up now to Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life 2017.

The charity is urging women of all ages, shapes and sizes to choose their event - Race for Life 5k, 10k or Pretty Muddy, and pledge to take part at Dunstable Downs.

Pretty Muddy is scheduled for Saturday 20 May, and Race for Life 5k and 10k events take place on Sunday 21 May.

Money raised will help Cancer Research UK scientists find new ways to treat cancer and save more lives.

Cara Waller, Cancer Research UK’s Bedfordshire Event Manager, said: “Signing up to take part in Race for Life is a great way for women to set themselves a new and exciting challenge for 2017.

“Race for Life events are non-competitive and participants can choose to walk, jog or run around the course. Whether they’re planning a 5k amble with friends, a 10k personal best or a mud- splattered race around Pretty Muddy, every step women take will help to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.

“Every day, 129 people are diagnosed with cancer in the South East. That’s why we’re calling on women in Bedfordshire to make 2017 a year to remember. Together, we can stop this devastating disease in its tracks.”

One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some stage in their lives, but the good news is more people are surviving the disease now than ever before. Survival rates have doubled since the early 1970s and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of that progress.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring women-only series of 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy, Marathon and Hiking events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer sooner by funding life-saving research.

Cancer Research UK’s life-saving work relies on the public’s support. Thanks to the generosity of its supporters, the charity was able to spend over £32 million last year in the South East on some of the UK’s leading scientific and clinical research - helping more men, women and children survive.

Cara continued: “By taking part in Race for Life, women can make a real difference in the fight against cancer. Signing up is a great motivation for them to pull on their leggings, and limber up.

We urge ladies to sign up right now and show their support.”

To enter Race for Life today visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.