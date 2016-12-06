Jelly sessions in Leighton Buzzard for those who from home

The organiser of a co-working event for people who work from home is inviting people to attend the next session in Leighton Buzzard on Thursday, December 8.

Jelly is aimed at self employed, freelancers or those who work from home, it is a chance for people to meet new people while getting their work done.

First Jelly in Leighton Buzzard

The sessions are free and will be held on the second Thursday of each month from 9.15am till 3pm at The Green House Kitchen on Leighton road.

Mum-of-two Catherine Kite is a freelance copywriter who works from home, she noticed how popular these sessions are across the country and set one up in Leighton Buzzard.

After the first successful event she is encouraging others to give it a go, she said: “We’ve ha interest from several new people since the first Jelly so hopefully more new faces will drop in on the day.

“Personally, it was so nice to get away from my desk at home for the day and enjoy some company and chat with other like-minded people.

“We were well looked after by the staff at The Green House too.

“I have just moved the Jelly from a Facebook page to a Facebook Group, so people can connect with each other more easily and join in some business related chatter between meetings too, it’s Leighton Buzzard Business Jelly on Facebook.

“I would love to build the group into a useful and sociable place to connect for all LB small businesses.”