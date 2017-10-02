Jewellery and money stolen in Leighton Buzzard burglary

Police are appealing for information after a house was burgled in Leighton Buzzard, on Thursday, September 21.

Officers received reports of a break in at a house in Middleton Way at around 8.15pm.

Three people gained access to the property by smashing doors at the back of the house, they searched the property and took jewellery and cash.

They then left in a dark coloured vehicle.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers have conducted house to house enquiries as part of their investigation, and scenes of crime officers also attended the property to make initial enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting crime reference number JD/40553/2017.