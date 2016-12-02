Jingle all the way – where you’ll find Santa in Leighton Buzzard

The Rotary Club of Leighton-Linslade have again agreed to assist Father Christmas in visiting the folks of Leighton-Linslade in the days leading up to the December 25 celebrations.

The Rotary Clubs Facebook page is the place to go for all the latest news about the area Santa will be visiting and approximate timings.

At the moment Santa will be out and about in the town as follows:-

Saturday 3rd – Clarence Rd area; Sunday 4th – Brooklands; Monday 5th – Cotefield Drive area; Wednesday 7th – Willowbank Walk area; Thursday 8th – Knaves Hill area; Friday 9th – Planets Estate; Sunday 11th – Sandhills/ Theedway; Monday 12th – Meadow Way; Wednesday 14th – Harrow Rd area; Friday 16th – Billington Park; Saturday 17th – Bideford Green; Sunday 18th – Lomond Drive area; Monday 19th – Camberton Rd area; Wednesday 21st – Plantation Rd area; Thursday 22nd – Heath and Reach.

Santa will also be appearing at Morrison’s and Tesco during Christmas Week and his helpers anticipate he will find time to visit the Christmas Eve Carol Concert in the High Street.

A Rotary spokesman said: “Santa is keen to see as many people as possible, young or more senior so keep an eye out for him and his willing helpers and visit the Rotary Club Facebook page for the latest updates.”