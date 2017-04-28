‘Joust great if we get sun for medieval May Fayre’

The Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade are dashing about now putting together the last of its plans for this coming May Day Fayre on Monday, May 1.

In the programme (available from the White House, the library or from most of the cafes in town) you will find the order of events both at the Market Cross and on the recreation ground.

The Rotary Club is hoping that everyone will join in with fancy dress to follow the 2017 theme, which is medieval.

Youngsters should try and get on the recreation ground by 12.15pm or by 2.45pm as they may well be chosen to dress up as Squires to the knights preparing to do battle at the fort set up by The Knights Of The Crusade.

No matter what your age you will be thrilled by birds from The Falconry School.

And back by demand again comes Daniel Cutting ready to have everyone enthralled by his skills with a football.

Another returner from last year is that massive tanker, The Oshkosh, which the Army brings.

Organiser Dave Edwards said: “Thanks to the Grove Road residents who help get The Oshkosh there by parking considerately,otherwise it would never get in! Big ain’t the word!”.

Look out for a buzz from the scooters parking up outside Ollie Vees and for the safety car OSCAR parked nearby.Take a trip in Oscar and see and feel the consequences of awful driving!

One new ride for the event is Tom Smith’s dodgems. That will be down at the bottom of the recreation ground but his other famous rides will be on Church Square and the High Street. There’s bouncy castles and slides for all ages on the Rec too.

The Rotary Club barbecue is offering quality grub at affordable prices.

It all starts at 10am and runs through till 4pm so don’t plan on being anywhere else!

Dave added: “Of course there’s still time for things to go wrong but with a bit of luck all that we have not got our hands on is the weather.”

There’s still time to book a stall either in the High Street or at Parsons Close ( ring Alan Layzell on 754820).