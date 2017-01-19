Juliet’s made up over radio chat with Johnny Vaughan!

A Leighton-Linslade make-up artist gave the nation a ‘tongue in cheek’ guide to Leighton Buzzard on Johnny Vaughan’s evening radio show on Friday.

Juliet Cunnington chatted to the famous Radio X DJ at 5pm, telling him fun facts and stories about LBO land.

Juliet Cunnington

The businesswoman, who runs ‘Bridal Make-Up by Juliet’ was listening to the national station earlier last week, as they ran their ‘pet town’ feature, choosing Leighton Buzzard. She said: “They have been running their feature for around 60 weeks and Johnny said it was the first time anyone had said anything positive about where they live!

“He was convinced I actually worked for the Town Council! I’d thought of lots of things like John Travolta visiting the Narrow Gauge Railway, and talked about The Lancer and the new M1 junction.

“We also laughed at Mel and Sue putting us in Room 101 because they had a gig that bombed in our town!”

Juliet sent Radio X a tweet early last week after they ran a quiz on LBO land, saying “@RadioX loved the Leighton Buzzard quiz... ” and Radio X replied, asking her if she would like to talk about the town live on air .

Juliet said: “I was driving in the car, which is tuned into Radio X all the time and I caught the end of their quiz about Leighton Buzzard.

“They normally feature places which are synonymous with people taking the mickey out of them - but I don’t want people to think I don’t like the town; we’ve got our gold Olympic train signs!

“Johnny’s quiz asked lots of silly questions, such as ‘True or false: are Kajagoogoo from Leighton Buzzard?’.”

The DJ used to appear on talkSPORT, with his last show in September 2015, as he left to host the new drivetime show for Radio X from 4pm-7pm.

But many may remember him as The Big Breakfast presenter from 1997 - 2001, with Denise Van Outen.

Juliet , who lives with her partner, Jim, and two daughters, Amy and Emily, said: “I moved to Linslade six years ago, relocating from Hertfordshire. The Town Council are very protective of us and support local businesses. We have a real community feel.”

Visit: www.radiox.co.uk/ for their catch up service or tune into the station on 104.9 and 97.7. For Juliet’s site, see: www.bridalmakeupbyjuliet.co.uk