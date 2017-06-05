Jumping at the chance to say ‘thank you’

A father from Linslade is jumping out of a plane on Saturday to raise money for Carers in Bedfordshire.

Tony James and his wife Sue, of Bideford Green, want to thank the charity for the support they have given them.

The couple are carers for their 16-year-old son Connor who was diagnosed with Postural Tachycardia Syndrome when he was 11.

It is a condition where a change from sitting up to standing can cause an abnormal increase in heart rate, it typically causes dizziness, fainting and some other symptoms.

Connor suffers from muscular pain and has constant headaches. Sue said: “This sky dive is our way of saying thank you to the charity for the support they have given us. It is a relatively unknown charity and we want to change this, we want to raise awareness about the support they give people, it is exceptional what they do.

“Connor has had a headache for the last 54 months, he has learnt to deal with the pain, the condition changed his life, and ours. He used to be quite outgoing and he used to go swimming and play football with his mates but now he is quite isolated.”

Carers In Bedfordshire provides support for carers of family members and friends throughout Bedfordshire.

Sue added: “Over the last two years we have been supported by their cafes, monthly meetings, treatments and training, such as managing stress and emotional first aid.”

Tony is taking on the Tandem Skydive at an airfield in Peterborough on Saturday, June 10, and is hoping to raise £500. He said: “I am not keen on heights but I am doing it to support the charity.”

To make a donation go to: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Tony-James5.