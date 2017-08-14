Just Ask to know more about services available in Leighton Buzzard

Residents can find out more information about local services and support available to them at an event in Leighton Buzzard tomorrow (Tuesday, August 15).

The Just Ask event is hosted by Healthwatch Central Bedfordshire in partnership with Central Bedfordshire Council and Aragon Housing and will take place in the Market Square from 9am to 1.30pm.

Visitors to the brightly coloured bus will have the chance to find out a wealth of topics relating to social care, health, housing, children’s services and learning opportunities.

So far this summer more than 900 people have visited the one-stop shop during its tour across Central Bedfordshire.

Professionals with different areas of expertise including children, young people, families, older people and carers will be on hand to answer your questions.

Cllr Carole Hegley, Executive Member for Social Care and Housing, said: “This is a great opportunity to find out what is going on in the area as well as local support and services available. There is also the opportunity to have your say on our Draft Local Plan and other consultations currently taking place.

“If you are in Leighton Buzzard on Tuesday, please come on board and find out more for yourself, family members, friends or neighbours.”

For information about the Just Ask events you can visit Healthwatch Central Bedfordshire’s website, email info@healthwatch-centralbedfordshire.org.uk or call 0300 303 8554.