Keep them busy at Rushmere during half term

With the half term holiday around the corner, Rushmere Country Park in Heath and Reach has a number of fun events to keep the kids – and the whole family – entertained while enjoying the emerging autumn colours.

Feed the Birds, taking place on Sunday, October 23 (11am-3pm), provides an opportunity to learn more about our feathered friends - how to feed them and help them thrive. The English School of Falconry will be on site giving bird of prey demonstrations.

You can take part in a guided bird walk which starts at the Heron sculpture at 1.30pm, get messy making your own bird feeder, construct a bird box to take home or have fun with crafts making badges.

You’ll be able to witness bird ringing and members of the British Trust for Ornithology, the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds and Birders Against Wildlife Crime will also be on site.

Aimed at all ages, children must be accompanied by an adult. Entry to the event is free of charge, although there may be a small charge for some of the activities – and don’t forget to bring your binoculars!

On Wednesday 26 and Friday 28 (11am–2pm) Central Bedfordshire Council brings the Xplorer Challenge to the park. A fun challenge to complete together, you can explore the park, find the markers, complete the challenge and have fun. This event is free - just turn up! For more information visit www.xplorer.org.uk.

Finally on Friday evening, October 28 (6.30pm – 9.30pm) our annual Halloween Disco offers a chance to experience the park after dark! Held in the Tree Tops Café, this event is suitable for ages 5-12 with children accompanied by an adult.

Tickets cost £12 per child and include a hot dog, juice, fancy dress competition, games and dancing. The bar will be open and food available for adults to purchase – spaces are limited and selling fast so book now via https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/halloween-disco-tickets-27730790541

Details of all events are available at www.greensandtrust.org or on the Facebook page /rushmerepark.

Rushmere Country Park is run on a not for profit basis by local environmental charity The Greensand Trust and proceeds from all events are reinvested into maintaining and developing the park. A £2 exit fee applies and donations are always welcome – visit the website for details.