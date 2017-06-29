Kensworth family fun day in aid of Cancer Research UK

A Kensworth family fun day for Cancer Research UK is encouraging the Bedfordshire community to unite against the disease and enjoy a day of cars, a bouncy castle and food stalls.

The festival day is being held on Sunday from 1pm - 6pm at Packhorse Place, Wattling Street, organised by the kind-hearted owner of Trust Phoenix and Full Throttle Performance, two businesses located at the site.

Owner, Ali Alride, 35, said: “I try to do as much charity work as possible, and I’m sure I don’t need to tell people about the devastation that cancer causes. All profits from the event are going to the charity.

“On Sunday there are going to be food stalls, a live DJ and a barbecue - it’s going to be a mini family festival!

“We will also be auctioning rides in one or more sports cars!”

Ali, who lives in North London when not working in Kensworth, runs Trust Phoenix, a car dealership, and Full Throttle Performance, a garage and repair service.

Ali has organised for some static cars to be on show, including a BMW M5 and M2.

He said: “A lot of people who drive these cars get a bad press, so it will be nice to show that we are doing charitable work.

“I got to a point in my life where I lost my faith in humanity and you try and make up for that in your own way.

“At Christmas my friend and I went to feed the homeless and I’ve also worked with the Salvation Army.”