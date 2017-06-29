Search

Kensworth family fun day in aid of Cancer Research UK

The Cancer Research UK Relay for Life event last year, illustrating the key events the charity hold. Ali hopes to support this year's event in September, too.

A Kensworth family fun day for Cancer Research UK is encouraging the Bedfordshire community to unite against the disease and enjoy a day of cars, a bouncy castle and food stalls.

The festival day is being held on Sunday from 1pm - 6pm at Packhorse Place, Wattling Street, organised by the kind-hearted owner of Trust Phoenix and Full Throttle Performance, two businesses located at the site.

Owner, Ali Alride, 35, said: “I try to do as much charity work as possible, and I’m sure I don’t need to tell people about the devastation that cancer causes. All profits from the event are going to the charity.

“On Sunday there are going to be food stalls, a live DJ and a barbecue - it’s going to be a mini family festival!

“We will also be auctioning rides in one or more sports cars!”

Ali, who lives in North London when not working in Kensworth, runs Trust Phoenix, a car dealership, and Full Throttle Performance, a garage and repair service.

Ali has organised for some static cars to be on show, including a BMW M5 and M2.

He said: “A lot of people who drive these cars get a bad press, so it will be nice to show that we are doing charitable work.

“I got to a point in my life where I lost my faith in humanity and you try and make up for that in your own way.

“At Christmas my friend and I went to feed the homeless and I’ve also worked with the Salvation Army.”