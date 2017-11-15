Kev’s spotty car takes part in the Big Learner Relay for Children In Need

A driving instructor from Leighton Buzzard took part in the Big Learner Relay to help raise money for Children In Need.

Kevin Field, who runs Kev Field Driver Skills, turned his car spotty and was part of the big relay on Tuesday, November 7, from Leighton Buzzard to Stony Stratford.

The Big Learner Relay Pudsey top Box has been relayed from one driving school car to the next over fifteen days, with a grand finale on Friday, November 17, at Knowsley Safari Park, Liverpool.

He said: “It was a fantastic Big Learner Relay. Driving Instructors coming together to raise money for a great charity.

“There was a convoy of eight cars travelling from Leighton Buzzard to Milton Keynes.

“Thanks to all the people who waved and showed their support to us on our journey, it was much appreciated.”