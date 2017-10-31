Kev turns his car spotty for Children In Need

A driving instructor from Leighton Buzzard has turned his car spotty to raise money for Children In Need.

Kevin Field, who runs Kev Field Driver Skills, is asking people to get involved and sponsor a spot on the car to help raise money for the national charity.

It costs £5 to personalise a spot with your name and message, Kevin has 15 spots left to fill on his car.

He said: “Anyone can get involved and sign a spot with their name, message or a doodle.

“I have had a few people already sponsor a spot and it’s nice to see people get involved and support the charity, the car has been getting a lot of attention when I’m driving, the children have been calling it the Pudsey car.

“After Children In Need the spots will be removed, but I might do something like this again because the response from people has been really good.

“So far I have raised £50, I’m hoping to reach £200.”

Kevin will also be taking part in the Big Learner Relay from Leighton Buzzard to Stony Stratford on Tuesday, November 7, he will be joined by two other Leighton Buzzard Driving Schools, Steve’s Driving School and DLA Driving School.

The Big Learner Relay Pudsey top Box will be relayed from one driving school car to the next over the fifteen days, covering 3000 miles worth of driving lessons which will end with a grand finale on Friday, November 17, at Knowsley Safari Park, Liverpool.

Kevin said: “Children In Need is a great charity and supports disadvantaged children and young people across the UK.

“Driving instructors across the country wanted to get involved and raise money and this is what we came up with.

“There will be a lead car followed by a convoy of cars and I will be taking part on Tuesday.”

To make a donation or to sponsor a spot on Kevin’s car, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kevin-field4