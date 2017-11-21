Landlord criticises council after spending thousands of pounds clearing up mess left by tenant

A landlord is calling on the district council to do more to help him after losing thousands of pounds dealing with problems caused by a tenant who was rehoused.

Neil Conroy rented a property in a village in Aylesbury Vale to a tenant about four years ago.

Neil Conroy's wrecked rental house in Wing

Two years later, he claims that the tenant contacted Environmental Health saying there was no central heating in the property.

Mr Conroy was forced to make wholesale changes to the property under the Housing Act.

He said: “I didn’t understand why I had to brick up the fireplace and upgrade some of the power supplies.

“The tenant was constantly hostile to all who worked at the property and would often not let workmen in.

“This resulted in the works costing about £20,000 to complete.”

Mr Conroy was asked to sell the property by the Vale of Aylesbury Housing Trust in 2016, however by this time the tenant had mobility issues.

The tenant was told by the district council to stay in the property until they were evicted by Mr Conroy.

He said: “We have lost tens of thousands of pounds going through the courts.”

The council eventually rehomed the tenant but Mr Conroy was left with a property that was still in a mess and significantly out of pocket.

He said: “It not right that the council advise tenants to stay in the properties.

“This has happened to us so many times even when the tenant is not paying the rent.”

A council spokesman said: “All dwellings need to meet the same standards regardless of whether the tenant is supported in paying their rent through housing benefit payments.

“Where possible we always try to work with landlords to improve defects in their properties, but we will take action if it is necessary to protect the health of occupants.”