Leaders clocks 1,000 hours of service

Volunteers who have given the equivalent of 1,000 years of service were celebrated at an awards ceremony.

Girlguiding Bedfordshire held its annual Valuing our Volunteers Awards ceremony at the Millhouse Hotel & Restaurant, in Sharnbrook, earlier this month.

This year the awards were in a number of categories, from five years’ service to an outstanding 60 years’ service.

The ladies honoured have between them given more than 1,000 years of volunteering, working with girls and young women from all across Bedfordshire.

Sandra Cove, a leader in Kempston, received her award for 50 years’ service and Valerie Cousins, from the Dunstable Division, received a 60 years’ service award, an exceptional achievement.

Georgina Barrett received her Queen’s Guide Award and Sue Champkins, from the Luton Division, her Laurel Award in recognition of her outstanding service to Guiding.

Valerie said: “Girlguiding has become part of my life, being a member of the Guiding movement has given me so much over the past 60 years; fun, friendship and adventure

“I am now very much looking forward to the next 60!”

This year, for the first time in over a decade, Girlguiding Bedfordshire can boast a membership of more than 5,000 across the region.

County commissioner Ann Crome said: “We are delighted that so many girls and young women are joining Girlguiding Bedfordshire.

“It is a testament to our leaders and volunteers that Guiding is seen as a fantastic organisation to be a part of.”

The ceremony was attended by a number of distinguished guests including the Mayor of Luton, Cllr Mohammad Ayub; speaker of Bedford Borough Council, Cllr Jade Uko; Cllr Carol Hegley and Cllr Caroline Maudlin of Central Bedfordshire Council; Carol Roberts, the Girlguiding Anglia Region president, and Helen Pope, the Girlguiding Cambridgeshire West County commissioner.

