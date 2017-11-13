Legion delighted by Leighton Buzzard’s ‘excellent’ Remembrance Sunday turn out

Leighton Buzzard and Linslade turned out in great numbers to remember those who have fallen in conflicts since the First World War.

The annual Remembrance parade took place on Sunday, November 12, as residents were invited to gather at the market cross from 10am.

Remembrance Sunday, Leighton Buzzard

There was a parade to the cenotaph at 10.40am for the 11am ceremony. Once again there was no marching band this year, and the Royal British Legion is on the lookout for one that can be part of the ceremony going forward.

All Saints Church then held a service of Remembrance at around 11.15am, with a service also held in Mentmore Memorial Gardens just after 12noon.

George Compton, chairman of Leighton Buzzard branch of the Royal British Legion, said: “I would like to thank all the veterans and uniformed organisations who took part on the parade on Sunday.

“Again it was an excellent turn out and the large numbers were very pleasing to see.

“It was also good to see Wally Randall (our 102 year-old veteran) was also on parade.

“I must also say thank you to the owners of the Poppy lorry, WW2 fire engine and the Ferret Scout car who were also on parade.

“My only regret was that one member of the public thought it was the right thing to do by trying to drive up the High Street while the parade was forming up and then could not turn round because he was in the middle of the spectators, so they had to reverse back down the street.

“Other than that it was an excellent, if not a chilly day.”

> Schools met at the cenotaph on Friday at 11am for their own act of Remembrance.

