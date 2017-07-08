Leighton actor heads to Edinburgh Fringe

Leighton man Sam Dunham will be performing at the Edinburgh Fringe next month.

Sam, who grew up in the town and went to Linslade Lower, Linslade Middle School and then Cedars High School and Sixth Form College, will be appearing in Curse of the Mummy from August 3-26.

He will perform alongside Jack Faires and Jack Gogarty and will play a huge array characters in the course of the hour long play.

In the play, staged by Last Chance Saloon, unwitting hero Montana Jones is on a quest for archaeological eminence; however a love-cursed Mummy and a Nazi spy threaten to destroy everything he hopes for.

This ancient legend is unwrapped, revitalised and whipped up with mischievous musical mash-ups and outrageous humour in a frenetic hour of riotous comedy.

Using catchy pop songs and obscure 80s ballads combined with an intriguing interpretation of world history, the Curse of the Mummy takes the audience on a whirlwind adventure.

Director Simon Egerton said: “I’m really happy to be working with the guys again on what will be our fourth show together.”